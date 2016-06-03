Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

1 hr 15 mins
6

  • Cook rice in a large saucepan of boiling water until just tender, about 45 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool; drain well.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the rice and kale; marinate at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in persimmons (or apples), cranberries and parsley.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare rice (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Two types of persimmons are available during the fall and winter. Flat-bottomed Fuyus are bright orange and the texture of an almost-ripe peach when ready to eat--perfect for salsas and salads, with or without the peel. Oval-shaped, darker orange and larger Hachiyas are only edible when almost liquid on the inside. The cinnamon-apricot-flavored flesh is used in baking or can be scooped out of the skin and eaten like custard. Underripe, they are off-puttingly tart. Both types take several days to ripen at room temperature.

about 1 1/3 cups
248 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 38.6g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 13g; fat 9.7g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 2796.7IU; vitamin c 29.2mg; folate 59.2mcg; calcium 42.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 62mg; potassium 300.7mg; sodium 302.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
