Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons
This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare rice (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Two types of persimmons are available during the fall and winter. Flat-bottomed Fuyus are bright orange and the texture of an almost-ripe peach when ready to eat--perfect for salsas and salads, with or without the peel. Oval-shaped, darker orange and larger Hachiyas are only edible when almost liquid on the inside. The cinnamon-apricot-flavored flesh is used in baking or can be scooped out of the skin and eaten like custard. Underripe, they are off-puttingly tart. Both types take several days to ripen at room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat