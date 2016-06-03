Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

Two types of persimmons are available during the fall and winter. Flat-bottomed Fuyus are bright orange and the texture of an almost-ripe peach when ready to eat--perfect for salsas and salads, with or without the peel. Oval-shaped, darker orange and larger Hachiyas are only edible when almost liquid on the inside. The cinnamon-apricot-flavored flesh is used in baking or can be scooped out of the skin and eaten like custard. Underripe, they are off-puttingly tart. Both types take several days to ripen at room temperature.