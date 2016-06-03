Sauteed Broccoli & Kale with Toasted Garlic Butter

In this easy vegetable side dish, broccoli and kale are drizzled with a butter, garlic and crushed red pepper sauce. Serve this healthy recipe alongside roasted chicken, turkey or ham--or on top of your favorite whole grain, such as quinoa or farro.

Lia Huber
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove tough stems and ribs from kale; coarsely chop the greens. Cook the kale in 1/2 cup water in a large skillet over medium-high heat, covered, until barely tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a colander. Cook broccoli the same way with the remaining 1/2 cup water. Transfer the kale to a large bowl; drain the broccoli in the colander. Wipe the pan dry.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the pan over medium-high heat. Add the kale and cook, stirring often, until tender and browned in spots, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the bowl. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring often, until tender and browned in spots, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the bowl.

  • Heat butter, garlic and crushed red pepper in the pan over medium heat until the butter is melted. Cook, stirring constantly, until the garlic is light brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Drizzle the butter over the vegetables and sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt; gently toss to combine. Serve topped with a sprinkling of Maldon sea salt and crushed red pepper, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Finish with Steps 2-3 just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 1.3g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 7928.2IU; vitamin c 134.6mg; folate 130.6mcg; calcium 123.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 45.1mg; potassium 516.3mg; sodium 187.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat
