Burnt Orange & Escarole Salad
The oranges in this healthy salad recipe are caramelized in honey and not actually “burnt.” The result is a citrus flavor that's more complex than just slicing the fruit onto your greens. Serve with roasted chicken, turkey or ham.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3; refrigerate oranges and dressing separately for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before finishing the salad.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 13.1g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 9.5g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1523.7IU; vitamin c 23.2mg; folate 107.3mcg; calcium 57.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 307.8mg; sodium 112.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat