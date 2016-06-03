Burnt Orange & Escarole Salad

The oranges in this healthy salad recipe are caramelized in honey and not actually “burnt.” The result is a citrus flavor that's more complex than just slicing the fruit onto your greens. Serve with roasted chicken, turkey or ham.

Lia Huber
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

45 mins
12

  • Coarsely crush or chop rosemary and place in a small saucepan. Add honey and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, orange juice, shallot and salt in a large bowl until combined.

  • Strain the rosemary from the honey and pour the honey into a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add orange slices and cook until they just start to brown, about 3 minutes. Carefully turn the slices over and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove the orange slices to a plate. Whisk the honey and juice from the pan into the dressing in the large bowl.

  • Add escarole to the dressing and toss well to coat. Serve the salad topped with the oranges and sprinkled with almonds.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3; refrigerate oranges and dressing separately for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before finishing the salad.

about 1 cup
122 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 13.1g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 9.5g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1523.7IU; vitamin c 23.2mg; folate 107.3mcg; calcium 57.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 307.8mg; sodium 112.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
