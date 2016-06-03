A bit bland I had high hopes for this rub. I live in New Mexico and we are known for our chiles. I was disappointed in the results when I used this on chicken, which I barbecued. I had rubbed the chicken and let it sit overnight. It just didn't have the flavor I was anticipating. I make a southwestern grilled chicken with some of the same ingredients in a marinade. That chicken is far superior in flavor to this. It just wasn't for me, but others may like it. It has a mild flavor. I used a mild chili powder for the sake of my guests. Perhaps it would have been better a little spicier. Pros: Simple to mix Cons: Not the flavor I was looking for.