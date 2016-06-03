Adobo Rub

Try this spicy Mexican rub on grilled chicken, steak or tofu.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

5 mins
4

  • Combine chili powder, lime juice, oil, cumin, onion powder, garlic power, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Note: Mildly spicy dried chiles, such as ancho or New Mexico, add moderate heat and rich flavor to Mexican sauces like mole. Chili powder made from these chiles has more flavor than American-style blends. Look for it in the specialty-spice section of large supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.

1 tablespoon
80 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 0.4g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 807.7IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 17.8mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 6.4mg; potassium 80.6mg; sodium 660.7mg.
1 1/2 fat
