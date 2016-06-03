All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

  • Peel garlic clove and smash with the side of a chef's knife. Using a fork, mash the garlic with salt in a small bowl to form a coarse paste. Whisk in oil. Add juice, vinegar and mustard; whisk until well blended. Taste and whisk in up to 4 tablespoons more juice to mellow the flavor; season with more salt, if desired.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. The oil will solidify, so bring to room temperature and whisk before using.

1 tablespoon
38 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.8g; sugars 0.4g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 10.4IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 0.9mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 12.7mg; sodium 52.4mg.
1 fat
