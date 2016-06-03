Arugula Salad with Honey-Drizzled Peaches

Rich, nutty pecans complement the creamy tang of the goat cheese and peppery arugula balances the sweet juicy peaches and drizzle of honey in a simple, satisfying salad that lets the pure flavors of the ingredients shine.

Virginia Willis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008

20 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pecans in a shallow dish. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roll goat cheese log in the pecans to coat. Refrigerate the log until firm, if necessary, then cut into 8 rounds.

  • Place arugula in a medium bowl. Add oil, lemon zest and juice and toss to coat; season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Divide the arugula among 4 shallow bowls. Nestle 2 peach halves into each portion of greens, top each half with a round of pecan-crusted goat cheese and drizzle each salad with 1 tablespoon honey.

Tips

Tip: To toast chopped pecans, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 35.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 31.5g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 13mg; vitamin a iu 1270.7IU; vitamin c 20.3mg; folate 36mcg; calcium 93mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 27.5mg; potassium 397.7mg; sodium 278.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 17g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
