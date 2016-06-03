Arugula Salad with Honey-Drizzled Peaches
Rich, nutty pecans complement the creamy tang of the goat cheese and peppery arugula balances the sweet juicy peaches and drizzle of honey in a simple, satisfying salad that lets the pure flavors of the ingredients shine.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To toast chopped pecans, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat