Arugula Salad with Honey-Drizzled Peaches

Really quite excellent. Made a few minor changes . . . Rolled the goat cheese in pecans but it fell apart when being sliced so it turned into a goat cheese and pecan crumble - which was excellent anyway. I mixed the honey into the other liquids and drizzled a small amount on the arugula and then tossed it. After salad was assembled, I then drizzled a little more dressing on the peaches. I didn't even use 1/4 of the dressing on a serving for two. Wonderful flavors and textures.