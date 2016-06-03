Apple Butter Topping

Somehow a waffle just seems naked without a pat of butter melting into the ridges. This topping stretches a small amount of butter with fruity, fat-free apple butter.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place butter in a small mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add apple butter, beating until smooth. (The consistency may appear somewhat separated, but don't worry--the topping will melt evenly over the hot waffle.) Blend in vanilla and cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 8.1g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 123.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 5.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 23.3mg; sodium 4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
