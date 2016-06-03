Radish, Watercress & Arugula Salad with Feta Vinaigrette
Sweet, rich-flavored Marcona almonds and salty feta cheese balance the flavor of the peppery greens and radishes in this arugula salad recipe. Always skinned, most Marcona almonds have already been sautéed in oil and lightly salted when you get them. Look for them in specialty stores and online at tienda.com.
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 5.8g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 2.3g; fat 17.3g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1272IU; vitamin c 22.1mg; folate 40mcg; calcium 147.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 47.1mg; potassium 372.5mg; sodium 312.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 3 fat