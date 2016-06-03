Radish, Watercress & Arugula Salad with Feta Vinaigrette

Sweet, rich-flavored Marcona almonds and salty feta cheese balance the flavor of the peppery greens and radishes in this arugula salad recipe. Always skinned, most Marcona almonds have already been sautéed in oil and lightly salted when you get them. Look for them in specialty stores and online at tienda.com.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk feta, oil, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Add arugula, watercress, radishes and tarragon; toss to coat. Top with almonds just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 5.8g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 2.3g; fat 17.3g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1272IU; vitamin c 22.1mg; folate 40mcg; calcium 147.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 47.1mg; potassium 372.5mg; sodium 312.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 3 fat
