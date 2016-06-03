Shakshuka with Roasted Tomatoes (Eggs Poached in Roasted Tomato Sauce)

Popular throughout the Middle East and North Africa, shakshuka is a healthy skillet recipe featuring eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce. To make this variation, we roast the tomatoes and onion with garlic and herbs to intensify their flavors. Serve with warm crusty bread and hot sauce.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Slice 2 garlic cloves. Toss with tomatoes, onion, 3 tablespoons oil, parsley and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet or in a shallow roasting pan. Roast until the tomatoes are shriveled and browned, about 45 minutes.

  • Chop the remaining garlic clove. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and chiles; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add cumin and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in the tomato mixture, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and basil. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are mostly broken down, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Make 4 deep indentations in the sauce with the back of a spoon and carefully crack an egg into each. Sprinkle the eggs with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook over medium-low until the whites are set, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Remove from heat, sprinkle with feta and let stand, covered, for 2 minutes. (The eggs will continue to cook a bit as they stand.) Garnish with parsley and serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate tomato sauce for up to 4 days.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 egg & 1 cup sauce
Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 19.2g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 11.5g; fat 23.6g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 202.7mg; vitamin a iu 3541.6IU; vitamin c 102.8mg; folate 91.7mcg; calcium 179.6mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 56.3mg; potassium 964.7mg; sodium 699.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 3 fat
