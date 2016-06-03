Pineapple & Avocado Salad

This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.

Darra Goldstein
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak onion in a small bowl of ice water for 15 minutes to mellow the bite.

  • Meanwhile, halve avocados and cut each half into slices. Peel pineapple, halve lengthwise into quarters, remove the core and cut each quarter crosswise into slices.

  • Whisk oil and lime juice in a small bowl. Drain the onion and pat dry. Arrange half the avocado, pineapple and onion on a serving plate, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and drizzle with half the dressing; repeat the layers. Garnish with pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 19.6g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 11.7g; fat 12.8g; saturated fat 1.8g; vitamin a iu 140IU; vitamin c 59.9mg; folate 61.9mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 28.7mg; potassium 374.5mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 2 1/2 fat
