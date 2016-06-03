Lamb Ropa Vieja

This Cuban stew recipe gets its humorous name from the shreds of meat that seem to resemble tattered “old clothes.” Don't be tempted to substitute boneless leg of lamb; the bone gives the broth exceptional flavor. Though typically made with beef, lamb is more widely available in Cuba. If you prefer beef, use about 3 1/2 pounds boneless chuck roast. Serve over rice, with black beans on the side.

Darra Goldstein
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub lamb with 3 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy, 4- to 5-quart pot over medium heat. Add the lamb and brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes total. Add water and bay leaves and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover and simmer, turning the lamb a few times, until the lamb is extremely tender and falling off the bone, about 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the lamb to a clean cutting board, reserving the broth. When it is cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the bones and shred it finely with your fingers.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and peppers; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic and the shredded lamb; then add tomatoes, tomato sauce, cloves, 2 cups of the lamb broth and the remaining 1 3/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer; cover and cook for 5 minutes. Uncover and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced by about half, 10 to 15 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate the ropa for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Refrigerate extra lamb broth for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months, if desired; use as the base for another soup or stew.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3g; fat 13.2g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 116.1mg; vitamin a iu 604.3IU; vitamin c 53.8mg; folate 13.9mcg; calcium 24.1mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 56.8mg; potassium 841.4mg; sodium 436.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/23/2021