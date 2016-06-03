Pea, Pancetta & Tarragon Crostini

Up your healthy appetizer game and make this veggie-topped crostini recipe instead of go-to bruschetta. If you can't find tarragon, any soft herb, such as basil or dill, works well too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

  • To prepare crostini: Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Arrange bread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Brush both sides of bread with oil; season one side with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Bake the crostini, turning them over and rotating the pans top to bottom halfway through, until toasted, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely on the pans.

  • To prepare peas: Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add peas and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain immediately.

  • Cook pancetta in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Reserve 1 teaspoon of the drippings in the pan.

  • Cook shallot in the drippings for 30 seconds. Add the peas and pancetta along with oil, tarragon, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Lightly crush the peas with a fork and stir to combine.

  • Spread about 1 teaspoon of goat cheese on each crostini. Top with a generous 1 teaspoon of the pea mixture. Serve immediately.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

154 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 9.6mg; vitamin a iu 547IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; folate 12.6mcg; calcium 28.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 7.2mg; potassium 32.3mg; sodium 285.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1/2 medium fat meat, 1 fat
