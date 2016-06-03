Kohlrabi-Corn Fritters with Herbed Yogurt Sauce
Crunchy kohlrabi, corn and curry powder make these delicious fritters an irresistible appetizer recipe. This recipe calls for regular Madras curry powder because it's moderately spicy but if you'd like more heat, look for hot Madras curry powder.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 ?fritters & 1 ?Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 2.7g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 63.4mg; vitamin a iu 232.5IU; vitamin c 23.1mg; folate 34.6mcg; calcium 78.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 237.2mg; sodium 302.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 starch, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat