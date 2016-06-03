Kohlrabi-Corn Fritters with Herbed Yogurt Sauce

Crunchy kohlrabi, corn and curry powder make these delicious fritters an irresistible appetizer recipe. This recipe calls for regular Madras curry powder because it's moderately spicy but if you'd like more heat, look for hot Madras curry powder.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

  • Coarsely shred kohlrabi in a food processor fitted with a shredding disk or through the large holes of a box grater. (You should have about 3 cups shredded.) Place on a clean kitchen towel, gather up the edges and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Combine eggs, corn, scallion, flour, 2 tablespoons basil, curry powder, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and cayenne (if using) in a large bowl; add the kohlrabi and stir just until combined.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Using a scant 1/4 cup batter for each fritter, drop 4 fritters into the pan and flatten with a spatula into 2 1/2-inch patties. Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a baking sheet to keep warm in the oven. Reduce heat to medium and cook the remaining batter in 2 batches, using 1 tablespoon oil per batch.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt, cilantro, the remaining 1 tablespoon basil and the remaining pinch of salt in a small bowl. Serve the fritters with the herbed yogurt.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

2 ?fritters & 1 ?Tbsp. sauce
140 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 2.7g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 63.4mg; vitamin a iu 232.5IU; vitamin c 23.1mg; folate 34.6mcg; calcium 78.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 237.2mg; sodium 302.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 starch, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
