Chinese Chicken Salad with Citrus-Miso Dressing
This Asian-inspired chicken dinner salad recipe has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. The orange dressing gets a kick of heat from sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce. If you can't find it, try sriracha in its place.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Gomasio [goh-MAH-shee-oh] is a Japanese seasoning made with toasted sesame seeds coarsely ground with a small amount of sea salt. It has a wonderful nutty flavor that sparks up plain roasted or grilled vegetables, sautéed greens, salads and grilled fish. Store leftover gomasio in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.
Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Miso is undeniably salty, so a little goes a long way. White or sweet miso (Shiromiso), made with soy and rice, is yellow and milder in flavor; use for soup, salad dressings and sauces for fish or chicken. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 fat