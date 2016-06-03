Chinese Chicken Salad with Citrus-Miso Dressing

This Asian-inspired chicken dinner salad recipe has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. The orange dressing gets a kick of heat from sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce. If you can't find it, try sriracha in its place.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Gomasio
Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare gomasio: Toast sesame seeds in a medium-size dry skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add salt and cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate or bowl and let cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer mixture to a spice grinder and pulse a few times to grind coarsely; there should be a few whole seeds remaining (or use a mortar and pestle).

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk juice, vinegar, miso, honey, sesame oil and sambal oelek in a small bowl.

  • To prepare salad: Combine cabbage, peas, clementines (or mandarins), chicken, mint and scallions in a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and toss gently to combine.

  • Divide among 4 large salad plates or shallow bowls. Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon of the gomasio (see Tip).

Tips

Gomasio [goh-MAH-shee-oh] is a Japanese seasoning made with toasted sesame seeds coarsely ground with a small amount of sea salt. It has a wonderful nutty flavor that sparks up plain roasted or grilled vegetables, sautéed greens, salads and grilled fish. Store leftover gomasio in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.

Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Miso is undeniably salty, so a little goes a long way. White or sweet miso (Shiromiso), made with soy and rice, is yellow and milder in flavor; use for soup, salad dressings and sauces for fish or chicken. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 24.7g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 15g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 59.5mg; vitamin a iu 2010.9IU; vitamin c 85.7mg; folate 119.1mcg; calcium 138.6mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 69.3mg; potassium 766.7mg; sodium 461.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022