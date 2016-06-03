Preserved Lemon Citrus Dressing

This spiced preserved-lemon dressing recipe brings any salad to life, but it's especially delicious combined with lentils or grains, such as quinoa, barley or freekah.

Joyce Goldstein

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

  • Cook paprika and cumin in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and add lemon juice, salt and pepper. Whisk in oil, then stir in preserved lemon peel (or lemon zest).

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature before using.

Preserved lemons are lemons that have been soaked in a salt-lemon mixture for at least 30 days. Their salty sourness is a signature flavor in Moroccan dishes. Find them at specialty-food stores or online at mustaphas.com.

2-Tbsp.
118 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.4g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 1.8g; vitamin a iu 192IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 5.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 25.6mg; sodium 187.6mg.
2 1/2 fat
