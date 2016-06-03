Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a baking sheet or broiler pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Mash garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a cutting board with a fork to make a thick paste. Combine with 1 tablespoon oil, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the fish on the prepared pan and spread the paste on top of it.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add coconut milk, increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 6 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste.

  • Meanwhile, broil the fish until just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Spoon the sauce on top, sprinkle with coconut and serve with lime.

Tips

For the most up-to-date information about choosing sustainable seafood, go to seafoodwatch.org.

Look for thin flakes of dried unsweetened coconut called coconut chips in the produce section or near other coconut in large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. To toast: Place coconut chips or flakes in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until light brown in spots, 4 to 8 minutes.

4 oz. fish & 3 Tbsp. sauce
270 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 0.7g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 6.5g; cholesterol 103.5mg; vitamin a iu 381.4IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 10.8mcg; calcium 38.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 47.4mg; potassium 642.7mg; sodium 351.2mg.
4 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
