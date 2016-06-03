Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

Easy dish yet delicious I was looking for a different fish recipe and came across this. We love coconut and it's health benefits. This was an easy recipe that was so flavorful and a complete hit in my family. I served it over wild rice, which soaked up the yummy sauce! I recommend using a garlic press rather than trying to cut it with a fork. My mahi-mahi had skin, but it was easy to remove after cooking the fish. I am adding this to my favorite recipe folder! Pros: awesome flavors, different, healthy, yummy Cons: none