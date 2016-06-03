Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce
This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
For the most up-to-date information about choosing sustainable seafood, go to seafoodwatch.org.
Look for thin flakes of dried unsweetened coconut called coconut chips in the produce section or near other coconut in large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. To toast: Place coconut chips or flakes in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until light brown in spots, 4 to 8 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
4 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat