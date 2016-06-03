Green Salad with Tropical Fruit
In this healthy side salad recipe, hearts of palm bring balance to the flavors of this pleasantly sweet tropical fruit salad with pineapple, grapefruit and bananas. Serve alongside grilled chicken or coconut-crusted fish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015
Look for thin flakes of dried unsweetened coconut called coconut chips in the produce section or near other coconut in large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. To toast: Place coconut chips or flakes in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until light brown in spots, 4 to 8 minutes.
Serving Size:3/4 cup salad & 1 cup lettuce
158 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 13.4g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 1500.1IU; vitamin c 52.7mg; folate 47.2mcg; calcium 42.3mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 33.1mg; potassium 366mg; sodium 191.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat