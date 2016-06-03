Green Salad with Tropical Fruit

In this healthy side salad recipe, hearts of palm bring balance to the flavors of this pleasantly sweet tropical fruit salad with pineapple, grapefruit and bananas. Serve alongside grilled chicken or coconut-crusted fish.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Lime-Mint Vinaigrette
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Whisk oil, lime juice, 2 tablespoons mint, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • To prepare salad: Slice both ends off the grapefruit. With a sharp knife, remove the peel and white pith; discard. Working over a medium bowl, cut the segments from their surrounding membranes. Add pineapple, hearts of palm, bananas and 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette; gently toss to combine.

  • Arrange lettuce on a large serving plate or in a shallow serving bowl. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette. Arrange the fruit salad over the lettuce and sprinkle with coconut. Garnish with mint, if desired.

Tips

Look for thin flakes of dried unsweetened coconut called coconut chips in the produce section or near other coconut in large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. To toast: Place coconut chips or flakes in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until light brown in spots, 4 to 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup salad & 1 cup lettuce
Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 13.4g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 1500.1IU; vitamin c 52.7mg; folate 47.2mcg; calcium 42.3mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 33.1mg; potassium 366mg; sodium 191.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
