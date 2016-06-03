Grape & Fennel Salad
Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes. To toast chopped, small or sliced nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat