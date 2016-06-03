Grape & Fennel Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, fennel seeds, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add grapes, fennel, celery and scallions; toss to coat. Serve topped with almonds.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes. To toast chopped, small or sliced nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 21.1g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 16.3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 486.7IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 21.1mcg; calcium 43.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 22.2mg; potassium 385.2mg; sodium 103.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/29/2022