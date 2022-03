Delicious We had some friends over for dinner last night and I served this salad along with the Pork and Prune Ragout (also on this site). I couldn't find escarole so I substituted Swiss Chard, I cut way back on the onions because not everyone likes a lot of onions, and I forgot the olives. These variations notwithstanding, the salad turned out really well and I received several compliments. One tip: if you haven't peeled grapefruit this way before, you might want to allow a little extra time. This was my first time but with a bit of practice and a sharp knife I managed quite well. Pros: Tastes great Cons: Orange & grapefruit prep time