Hoisin-Sesame Salad with Baked Tofu

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Asian-inspired salad is made satisfying with savory baked tofu; carrots and snap peas add crunch. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place canola oil, vinegar, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds and scallion in a bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid; whisk or shake until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Place greens in an individual salad bowl; toss with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. (Refrigerate the remaining dressing.) Top the greens with tofu, carrots and snap peas.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 5 days.

Notes: Hoisin sauce is a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices. Look for it in the Asian section of your supermarket and in Asian markets.

Sesame seeds can be purchased already toasted. Look for them near other Asian ingredients. Or toast your own in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 23.3g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 12g; fat 20.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 15235IU; vitamin c 60.1mg; folate 227.2mcg; calcium 239.8mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 65.7mg; potassium 836.2mg; sodium 382.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022