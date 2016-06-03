EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino

If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

4 hrs 10 mins
2

  • Freeze coffee in an ice cube tray until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • Combine the frozen coffee cubes, milk, cocoa, maple syrup to taste and vanilla in a blender. Pulse until smooth, adding plain ice cubes if you want it thicker or a little water

  • if you want it thinner. Divide between 2 glasses, dust with a little cocoa powder, if desired, and serve immediately.

Equipment: Ice cube tray

Tip: Double-strength coffee or espresso gives you the best coffee flavor when making blended or iced coffee drinks. If the coffee isn't strong enough, the drink will taste watered-down. To brew double-strength coffee, use twice the amount of grounds as you normally would for a regular cup of coffee. Espresso is strong enough brewed regularly.

Serving Size: about 1 1/3 cups
127 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 24.5g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 20.1g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 6.1mg; vitamin a iu 239.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 9mcg; calcium 182.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 140.5mg; potassium 445.7mg; sodium 74mg; added sugar 12g.
1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1 other carbohydrate

