A definite keeperI made this in the slow cooker, putting everything in the cooker before leaving for work. I used all the liquid called for in the recipe: the four cups of vegetable broth and nine cups of water. I doubled the seasoning and increased the beans to 5/8c each of three types. We also used 1/2c dried carrots, making this addition about an hour before serving. The whole thing cooked for 10 hours on low. The beans were perfectly done, and the seasoning was delicious. Playing up the southwestern theme, I offered sliced pickled jalapenos and grated cheese as toppers. I'm adding this to my recipe box!Pros: Very nutritious and inexpensiveCons: As written, a little bland and thin, but easy to alter