Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

Smoked trout tops heart-shaped watercress and mixed greens tossed with creamy horseradish dressing in this protein-packed appetizer salad.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Herb & Horseradish Dressing
Smoked Trout Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk creme fraiche (or sour cream), herbs, horseradish, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined.

  • To prepare salad: Gently toss lettuce, watercress (or arugula) and mache (or mixed greens) in a large bowl. Toss with Herb & Horseradish Dressing to coat. Divide the greens among 4 plates. Flake 1 ounce trout over each salad and sprinkle with scallions and capers (if using).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 1 week.

Crème fraîche is a tangy, thick, rich cultured cream commonly used in French cooking. Find it in the dairy section of large supermarkets, usually near other specialty cheeses. Sour cream can be used as a substitute, or you can make your own lower-fat version by combining equal portions of reduced-fat sour cream and nonfat plain yogurt.

Mâche (“mosh”), also known as lamb's lettuce or corn salad, is a tangy green that resembles watercress. Popular in Europe, it is enjoyed in the first salads of spring. Look for it in specialty stores, large supermarkets and farmers' markets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 1.6g; fat 13g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 29.6mg; vitamin a iu 3132.5IU; vitamin c 25.4mg; folate 66.8mcg; calcium 81.5mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 22.5mg; potassium 324.9mg; sodium 437.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/01/2022