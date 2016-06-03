Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

I would call this more Potato and Asparagus Soup, but it was really good. The only changes I made: - I used the whole can of Lite Coconut Milk. Because come on, the rest of the can would be thrown away otherwise. - I substituted tarragon for the chives - because that's what I had, and tarragon and asparagus are just made for each other. This soup, with a couple of slices of good sourdough bread, made for a very satisfying meal.