Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from “lite” coconut milk and creamy red potatoes. Top it with a dollop of crème fraîche or plain yogurt and serve warm or chilled.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in curry powder, ginger, lemon zest and potatoes and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Stir in broth, coconut milk and asparagus. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, partially cover and continue to cook until

  • the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Puree the soup with an immersion blender or a regular blender (in batches) until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Whisk creme fraiche (or sour cream), lemon juice and scallion greens (or chives) in a small bowl and garnish with a swirl of it.

Tips

Note: Crème fraîche is a tangy, thick, rich cultured cream commonly used in French cooking. Find it in the dairy section of large supermarkets, usually near other specialty cheeses. Sour cream can be used as a substitute, or you can make your own lower-fat version by combining equal portions
of reduced-fat sour cream and nonfat plain yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 generous cup
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 2.6g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 426.2IU; vitamin c 13.8mg; folate 35.8mcg; calcium 28.7mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 21.2mg; potassium 455.9mg; sodium 251.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 fat
