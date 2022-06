I've made this recipe two or three times and like it pretty well. I did find the time estimates more wildly optimistic than usual for eating well. With a baking time for the eggplant of 30 minutes and a baking time for the assembled Parmesan of 20-30 minutes, it is unlikely that you will be pulling this out of the oven in 45 minutes from when you started. At the very least you should double this time, which I find to be a good rule of thumb for all EatingWell recipes. I also watched the video which included a little time shortcut. They showed putting 12 eggplant slices on the baking trays but when they assembled the Parmesan, they used 22 slices. Apparently there is a way to make 10 extra slices magically appear, although they did not include instructions for this.