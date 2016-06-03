Turkey Curry

Leftover turkey and frozen peas are convenient ingredients in this tasty curry. Make it a meal: Serve over basmati rice, garnished with yogurt, chutney, raisins and cashews.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion and bell pepper in a food processor and pulse just until chopped. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion-pepper mixture and cook, stirring, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, return the work bowl to the processor. With the motor running, drop garlic, ginger and jalapeno through the feed tube and process until finely chopped.

  • Add the garlic mixture to the onions, along with curry powder and coriander; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add broth, coconut milk and bananas. Bring the mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to low; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the bananas are very soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Mash the bananas to incorporate them into the sauce. Add turkey, peas, cilantro and lime juice and simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 20.5g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8.3g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 70.7mg; vitamin a iu 2706.8IU; vitamin c 77.8mg; folate 51.2mcg; calcium 49.4mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 57.6mg; potassium 579.1mg; sodium 324.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 3 lean meat
