Chorizo, Potato & Kale Soup

Inspired by caldo verde, a soup traditional in northern Portugal and served with corn bread called broa, this satisfying winter soup features tender potatoes and spicy chorizo sausage. Collard or mustard greens can be substituted for the kale.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1993

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a small, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain the chorizo on paper towels and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a heavy stockpot over medium heat. Add onions and saute until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Add broth, potatoes and garlic and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Transfer the potatoes and garlic to a bowl with a slotted spoon; lightly mash with a fork. Return to the soup and bring to a simmer. Stir in kale, a handful at a time. Simmer until the kale is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved chorizo and season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Note: Chorizo, a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika and chili, is originally from Spain and is often used in Mexican cooking. Chorizo can be made with raw or smoked, ground or chopped pork. Chorizo is available at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty food stores or online at tienda.com. Chorizo can be found in the deli section of most large supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 30.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 3.5g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 18.7mg; vitamin a iu 5668.2IU; vitamin c 79mg; folate 100.8mcg; calcium 103.8mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 56.7mg; potassium 953.5mg; sodium 881.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high fat meat

