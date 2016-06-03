Chorizo, Potato & Kale Soup

This looks like a good recipe, and I will try it. Unfortunately, I'm quite surprised that anyone would call this PORTUGUESE Potato & Kale Soup, and then require Chorizo as an ingredient ... ??? That is culturally insensitive. Kinda funny though ... the recipe is noted at the bottom that Chorizo is of Mexican background ...!?! Why not call it Mexican Potato and Kale Soup (or substitute a different green)? Then you could post this recipe with LINGUICA as the meat ingredient because it is a meat that Portuguese people eat with traditional soups and stews,etc. With the Linguica included, this will truly have a Portuguese flavor and be VERY tasty -- not necessarily better than Chorizo ... just different and authentic as a Portuguese dish!