Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

Delicious...with a little doctoring So I'm a chronic recipe doctorer and recipe combiner. But I used the skeleton of this recipe and absolutely loved it. I used wheat flour and minute wheat rice (using a little less time to cook it) instead. Also, I had found a "gumbo mix" of frozen veggies that included okra, onion, celery, bell, and corn. I don't think that the corn was necessary, and if I make it again and don't want that convenience, I'd exclude the corn. I also added some fresh chopped onion, celery, and okra since I was afraid the mix wouldn't be enough. Also, I had found a spice recipe from Emeril that I had decided to use instead of the spices listed ( made of paprika, salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder, cayenne, thyme, and oregano). I was also lucky enough to find a chicken andouille sausage and used that. But I must say, after all that, it was amazing!