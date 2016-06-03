Red-Hot Sesame Dressing

Fiery chile-garlic sauce, nutty sesame seeds, soy sauce and brown sugar meet in this Asian-inspired dressing to add a salty-sweet punch to rice and noodle salads.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

10 mins
12

  • Heat a small dry skillet over low heat. Add sesame seeds and stir constantly until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

  • Whisk soy sauce, vinegar, oil, garlic, sugar and chile-garlic sauce in another small bowl until the sugar dissolves. Stir in scallions and the sesame seeds.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Ingredient Note: Chile-garlic sauce: A blend of ground chiles, garlic and vinegar, it's commonly used to add heat and flavor to Asian soups, sauces and stir-fries. It can be found in the Asian section of large supermarkets (sometimes labeled as chili-garlic sauce or paste) and keeps up to 1 year in the refrigerator.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 tablespoon
20 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 20.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 7.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 23.3mg; sodium 237.7mg; added sugar 1g.
Free Food (2 servings = 1/2 fat)
