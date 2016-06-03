Balsamic-Glazed Roasted Chicken Breasts

I used boneless chicken breasts but this still turned out AMAZINGLY! I didn't bother measuring out the thyme, I just used what I thought would be good. I also couldn't find red currant jelly, so I substituted red raspberry jam which worked out perfectly! The glaze was AMAZING, I salvaged the runoff from the tin foil and used it to dip the chicken in while eating. The flavor was amazing, just enough sweetness that was balanced out by the salt and the balsamic vinegar. It was also extremely easy to make, so I recommend this to anyone!