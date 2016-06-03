Balsamic-Glazed Roasted Chicken Breasts

Glazed with balsamic vinegar and red currant jelly, these roasted chicken breasts are a snap to prepare. Bone-in chicken breasts retain more moisture than boneless, but take just a bit longer to cook. Look for small chicken breasts that yield a sensible 3-ounce portion of lean protein. If you can only find large ones, save some of the leftovers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1998

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and lightly oil or coat it with cooking spray.

  • Season chicken on both sides with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then rub with 1 1/2 teaspoons thyme. Place bone-side up in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat jelly, vinegar and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon thyme in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until the jelly is melted. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

  • Turn the chicken meat-side up. Brush liberally with the jelly glaze. Continue to roast, brushing twice with the remaining glaze, until the chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes more.

58 calories; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 14g; vitamin a iu 19.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 43.4mg; sodium 150.4mg.
1 other carbohydrate, 7 lean meat
