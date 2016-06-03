Composed Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Channel your inner food stylist while arranging the beans and vegetables for this show-stopping composed bean salad recipe. Serve at a potluck or for a beautiful salad at brunch alongside grilled chicken, scallops or fish.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steam green beans in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Spread them out to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine 1/2 cup basil, shallot, oil, vinegar, honey (or agave), mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until smooth.

  • Arrange the green beans and remaining ingredients on a platter. Serve with the dressing. Garnish with the chopped basil, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate green beans (Step 1) and dressing (Step 2) in separate containers for up to 1 day.

Try homemade beans instead of canned. Start with 1 pound of any type of dry beans and rinse well. Place in a large bowl and cover with 2 inches of cold water. Let soak at least 8 hours or overnight. (If you're in a hurry, put the beans in a pot and cover with 2 inches of water; bring to boil, boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 1 hour.) Drain the beans, transfer to a large pot and cover with 3 inches cold water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 30 minutes to 2 hours. (Cooking time varies depending on the type and age of the bean; start checking tenderness at 30 minutes.) Wait until the beans are almost tender to add salt; adding it too early can prevent beans from softening. (Use about 1 teaspoon salt per pound of beans.) Refrigerate beans in their cooking liquid for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. One pound dry beans makes 5 to 6 cups

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 36.5g; dietary fiber 11.5g; sugars 4.1g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 515.2IU; vitamin c 10mg; folate 90.2mcg; calcium 61.5mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 35.3mg; potassium 426.3mg; sodium 423mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022