Bean Salad with Lemon-Cumin Dressing

The bold flavors of the lemon-cumin dressing in this healthy bean salad recipe make it a wonderful side dish to grilled beef and lamb, yet it's also a stellar meatless main when served with whole-wheat couscous.

Katie Webster
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle garlic with 1/2 teaspoon salt and mash with the side of a knife or with a fork to form a paste. Scrape the paste into a large bowl. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, oil, lemon juice, cumin and cinnamon and whisk to combine. Stir in kidney beans, chickpeas, carrot, parsley and mint. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Tip

Try homemade beans instead of canned. Start with 1 pound of any type of dry beans and rinse well. Place in a large bowl and cover with 2 inches of cold water. Let soak at least 8 hours or overnight. (If you're in a hurry, put the beans in a pot and cover with 2 inches of water; bring to boil, boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 1 hour.) Drain the beans, transfer to a large pot and cover with 3 inches cold water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 30 minutes to 2 hours. (Cooking time varies depending on the type and age of the bean; start checking tenderness at 30 minutes.) Wait until the beans are almost tender to add salt; adding it too early can prevent beans from softening. (Use about 1 teaspoon salt per pound of beans.) Refrigerate beans in their cooking liquid for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. One pound dry beans makes 5 to 6 cups

To make ahead

Omit mint, cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Stir in mint just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 22.4g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 1g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 3094IU; vitamin c 17.9mg; folate 82.7mcg; calcium 63.9mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 40.2mg; potassium 371.9mg; sodium 361.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
