Better Three-Bean Salad

Traditional three-bean salad gets a healthy, fresh spin with the addition of black soybeans, snap peas and a tarragon-infused dressing. Find black soybeans near other canned beans; they're a sweeter, creamier relative of the green ones you're probably familiar with.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015

30 mins
10

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add wax beans and snap peas; cover and steam until crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Spread the vegetables out on a large baking sheet to cool.

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, tarragon, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add soybeans (or black beans), chickpeas, scallions and the cooled vegetables; toss to coat. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Try homemade beans instead of canned. Start with 1 pound of any type of dry beans and rinse well. Place in a large bowl and cover with 2 inches of cold water. Let soak at least 8 hours or overnight. (If you're in a hurry, put the beans in a pot and cover with 2 inches of water; bring to boil, boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 1 hour.) Drain the beans, transfer to a large pot and cover with 3 inches cold water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 30 minutes to 2 hours. (Cooking time varies depending on the type and age of the bean; start checking tenderness at 30 minutes.) Wait until the beans are almost tender to add salt; adding it too early can prevent beans from softening. (Use about 1 teaspoon salt per pound of beans.) Refrigerate beans in their cooking liquid for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. One pound dry beans makes 5 to 6 cups

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

2/3 cup
189 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 3.4g; fat 11.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 255IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 58mcg; calcium 45.5mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 19.9mg; potassium 266mg; sodium 337.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
