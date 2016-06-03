Stir-Fried Snow Pea Shoots with Pancetta

Pancetta and the bite of white pepper flavor this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry in lieu of a sauce. If your pancetta is particularly salty, adjust the salt to taste.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Add 1/2 teaspoon oil and pancetta to a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over medium heat; when the pancetta starts to sizzle, stir-fry until it starts to brown, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir-fry 1 minute more.

  • Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil; add garlic, increase heat to high and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add pea shoots (or sprouts), sprinkle with the salt mixture and stir-fry until just wilted and bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove the garlic. Stir in cilantro.

Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok

Snow pea shoots have a grassy, fresh and sweet snow pea flavor. Look for them in the spring in Asian markets, at farmers' markets and some specialty markets. Regular pea sprouts or sunflower sprouts are good substitutes.

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 2.5g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 1552.4IU; vitamin c 17.6mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 17.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 10.5mg; sodium 261.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
