Stir-Fried Snow Pea Shoots with Pancetta
Pancetta and the bite of white pepper flavor this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry in lieu of a sauce. If your pancetta is particularly salty, adjust the salt to taste.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok
Snow pea shoots have a grassy, fresh and sweet snow pea flavor. Look for them in the spring in Asian markets, at farmers' markets and some specialty markets. Regular pea sprouts or sunflower sprouts are good substitutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 2.5g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 1552.4IU; vitamin c 17.6mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 17.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 10.5mg; sodium 261.3mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 fat