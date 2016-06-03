Baby Bok Choy with Sherry Vinaigrette

While sherry vinegar and Dijon may seem like unconventional ingredients, in this healthy Chinese-style stir-fry recipe, they combine to impart a mild Chinese-mustard-like flavor to the dish. It's so good, you just may find yourself using the sauce on all your favorite sautéed vegetables.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Trim bok choy and separate stems. Rinse under cold water and dry well. Cut the stems into roughly 2-inch pieces (you should have about 4 cups). Keep the leaves whole. Combine vinegar, sesame oil and mustard in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in peanut oil, add garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add the bok choy stems and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the leaves and sprinkle with salt and pepper; stir-fry until the leaves are just limp and bright green, about 30 seconds. Swirl in sherry and stir-fry until the stems are just crisp-tender, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to a serving bowl. Add the reserved vinegar mixture and toss to combine.

Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 0.9g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 4722.9IU; vitamin c 29.6mg; folate 45.7mcg; calcium 108.8mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 13.8mg; potassium 429.8mg; sodium 345.7mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
