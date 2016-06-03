Baby Bok Choy with Sherry Vinaigrette
While sherry vinegar and Dijon may seem like unconventional ingredients, in this healthy Chinese-style stir-fry recipe, they combine to impart a mild Chinese-mustard-like flavor to the dish. It's so good, you just may find yourself using the sauce on all your favorite sautéed vegetables.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 0.9g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 4722.9IU; vitamin c 29.6mg; folate 45.7mcg; calcium 108.8mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 13.8mg; potassium 429.8mg; sodium 345.7mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat