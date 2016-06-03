Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail
For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the Honey Syrup (Step 1; without the cinnamon) for up to 1 week. Stir in cinnamon just before using.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:5 1/2 fl oz
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 21.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 17.3g; vitamin a iu 1.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 9.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 37.7mg; sodium 2.7mg; added sugar 17g.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 fat