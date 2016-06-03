Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Cinnamon-Honey-Green Tea Syrup
Cocktail

Directions

  • To prepare Cinnamon Honey-Green Tea Syrup: Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from the heat and add green tea bags; let steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and stir in honey. Let cool 30 minutes and then refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Stir in cinnamon just before using. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

  • To prepare an individual cocktail: Combine 1 ounce of the honey syrup and Aperol in a wine glass. Top with sparkling wine. Add ice, if using. Garnish with clementine slices.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the Honey Syrup (Step 1; without the cinnamon) for up to 1 week. Stir in cinnamon just before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 1/2 fl oz
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 21.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 17.3g; vitamin a iu 1.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 9.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 37.7mg; sodium 2.7mg; added sugar 17g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 fat
