Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

Rating: 4.39 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
High Calcium
Bone Health
Healthy Aging
Healthy Immunity
Healthy Pregnancy
Low Added Sugars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

  • Place squash cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until the flesh is tender, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, place squash halves cut-side down on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 400 degrees F oven until the squash is tender, 40 to 50 minutes.)

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add broccolini, garlic and red pepper (if using); cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Add water and cook, stirring, until the broccolini is tender, 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Use a fork to scrape the squash from the shells into the bowl. Place the shells in a broiler-safe baking pan or on a baking sheet. Stir 3/4 cup mozzarella, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper into the squash mixture. Divide it between the shells; top with the remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

  • Bake on the lower rack for 10 minutes. Move to the upper rack, turn the broiler to high and broil, watching carefully, until the cheese starts to brown, about 2 minutes.

Tips

Easy cleanup: To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you bake.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 stuffed squash half
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 4.7g; fat 10.8g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 22.7mg; vitamin a iu 1234.8IU; vitamin c 47.3mg; folate 18.1mcg; calcium 313.7mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 24.7mg; potassium 346.6mg; sodium 608.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
Reviews (41)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2015
Super Yum! I added some tomato sauce and veggie ground and this was incredibly satisfying and low cal - it's made the week night rotation. Love it! Pros: Quick Low Cal and Satisfying Cons: none Read More
Amalia
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2017
This was delicious! I made it exactly according to the recipe. It was so good that I ate 2 portions. Read More
leilaniola
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2017
Great dish but more like a side dish than a main. I'd add ground turkey or turkey sausage crumbles next time so it could be the main entree. I thought there was a little too much cheese for my taste but overall super yummy and time consuming. Read More
Hillaree Hayes
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2017
This recipe was very good but I have to agree with some of the other reviews here - it does call for way too much cheese. I would at least half it next time around. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2016
Delicious! Five stars! Made this according to the recipe. So so good. I could eat this every week! Next time I'm going to add some cremini mushrooms. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2016
Added meat! I followed it exactly except I added 1/2 pound ground turkey seasoned with homemade (from the garden) herbs. No salt(The cheese has enough. Cooked meat then added broccoli. Butter steamed and cooked that. And mixed it in. Pros: Filling delicous and you dont feel massive after eating a whole half of squash! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2015
Best way to eat spaghetti suash You can make this dish as spicy as you desire. I added extra spice (Ms. Dash and red pepper flakes) and it was fabulous. Easy and quick to prepare reheats well. This will become a staple in my house. Pros: Very flavorful easy and quick to prepare. Read More
nmchilecat
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2019
hubby and I liked it. Unfortunately I am allergic to broccoli cauliflower and Brussel sprouts so I had to substitute. I used 1/2 in. diced zucchini and as it was cooking it dawned on me that eggplant would have been another good substitute. I made 1/2 a recipe (my squash was 24 oz.) and I sautéed one hot Italian link with the garlic and zucchini. Otherwise everything else was as written. I thought I was going to miss the sauce that lasagna has but I didn't. I served it with Caesar Salad and baguette. Read More
Amanda
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2017
TOO much cheese. Other than that a little bland. I would suggest that you cut the cheese in half and add a little tomato sauce. Read More
