Mixed Green Salad with Pomegranate, Dates & Bacon

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Jewel-like pomegranate seeds star along with bacon, tangy clementines and sweet dates in this mixed green salad recipe. To make it a dinner salad, top with chicken, shrimp or pan-seared salmon.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, Parmesan, mayonnaise, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a mini food processor or blender; process until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Toss escarole and lettuce with the dressing until evenly coated. Transfer to a serving platter and top with clementines, dates, pomegranate seeds and bacon.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare dressing (Step 1), cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 15.7g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 10.1g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 9.7mg; vitamin a iu 2338.8IU; vitamin c 17mg; folate 55.7mcg; calcium 79.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 18.6mg; potassium 301.4mg; sodium 325.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022