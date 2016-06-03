Endive & Spinach Salad with Hearts of Palm

Belgian endive and slices of hearts of palm dress up this quick but classy spinach salad recipe, and the bright lemon-tarragon vinaigrette complements the greens with citrusy zing. This salad is great as a dinner salad or to take to a potluck.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lemon juice, oil, tarragon, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add spinach, endive, hearts of palm, eggs and onion; toss to coat.

Tips

Hearts of palm are the tender inner stem portion of certain species of palm trees. Their flavor and texture is reminiscent of artichoke. Look for canned hearts of palm near other canned vegetables in most supermarkets. To be sure you're getting sustainably grown and harvested hearts of palm, look for those labeled organic or fair trade.

To hard-boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain and cover the eggs with ice-cold water; let stand until completely cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 0.9g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 62.2mg; vitamin a iu 3853.6IU; vitamin c 18.6mg; folate 113.6mcg; calcium 79.7mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 52.2mg; potassium 399.8mg; sodium 348.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
