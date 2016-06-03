Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

This pear and arugula salad recipe is topped with homemade candied walnuts, which are incredibly easy to make in the oven. For a touch of heat, add a pinch of ground chipotle or cayenne to the walnuts before baking.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

40 mins
6

Ingredients

Candied Walnuts
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare walnuts: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a small baking pan with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.

  • Toss walnuts with water in a bowl. Sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon and salt; toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake until the sugar is melted and the nuts are just starting to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Cool in the pan until the sugar hardens, about 10 minutes.

  • To prepare salad: Mash garlic and salt into a paste in a mortar and pestle or with the side of a knife on a cutting board. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk in oil, mustard, vinegar and pepper. Add arugula, pears and the walnuts; toss to coat.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare walnuts (Steps 1-2) and let cool completely; store airtight for up to 1 day.

Equipment: Parchment paper

The candied walnuts in this salad are also a great topping for pumpkin pie or oatmeal. If you're making a big batch, be sure to use a larger baking pan so they aren't crowded.

1 1/3 cups
209 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 11.2g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 652.2IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 46.4mcg; calcium 71.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 43.9mg; potassium 251.1mg; sodium 235.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
1/2 fruit, 3 fat
