Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add broth and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Stir in peas.

  • Reduce heat; simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Add okra, salt, pepper and cayenne. Simmer until tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 27.2g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 2.3g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 574IU; vitamin c 19mg; folate 49mcg; calcium 93mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 46.7mg; potassium 362.1mg; sodium 253.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
