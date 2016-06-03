Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

In Japanese thermal cooker Doing the recipe up to the point of adding okra and placing it into a Japanese thermal cooker is superb. Add okra in the last hour (hour 5+?) prevents mushiness. Never was better on the Berkley Hundred, my families ancestral home in Tidewater Virginia. Black-eyed peas came to Virginia with the slaves. Jeez, could they COOK! Pros: Long cooking with no energy input Cons: Not fast