Black-Eyed Peas & Okra
This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 27.2g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 2.3g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 574IU; vitamin c 19mg; folate 49mcg; calcium 93mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 46.7mg; potassium 362.1mg; sodium 253.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat