Grilled Okra & Hot Peppers

The fire of the grill creates a tender texture while infusing the okra with subtle heat in this easy okra recipe. You can adjust the level of spiciness in this side dish by choosing chiles that are either tame, incendiary or anywhere in between.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a grill basket on the grill and preheat on high for 10 minutes. (Or position oven rack 5 inches from heat source; preheat broiler to high.)

  • Combine okra, peppers, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to the grill basket (or to a rimmed baking sheet).

  • Grill (or broil) until the okra is bright green and just tender, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes.

Tips

Equipment: Grill basket

DIY grill basket: It’s best to use a grill basket when grilling small ingredients so they don’t fall into the fire. If you don’t have one, fold a 24-inch-long piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this “basket” will prevent the food from sliding off the grates.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 888.2IU; vitamin c 34.4mg; folate 69.9mcg; calcium 94.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 65.9mg; potassium 358.4mg; sodium 298.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
