Grilled Okra & Hot Peppers
The fire of the grill creates a tender texture while infusing the okra with subtle heat in this easy okra recipe. You can adjust the level of spiciness in this side dish by choosing chiles that are either tame, incendiary or anywhere in between.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Grill basket
DIY grill basket: It’s best to use a grill basket when grilling small ingredients so they don’t fall into the fire. If you don’t have one, fold a 24-inch-long piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this “basket” will prevent the food from sliding off the grates.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 888.2IU; vitamin c 34.4mg; folate 69.9mcg; calcium 94.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 65.9mg; potassium 358.4mg; sodium 298.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat