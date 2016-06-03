Grilled Eggplant Dip

This grilled eggplant dip recipe is a lighter take on baba ganoush, with the smoky eggplant brightened by herbs and lemon juice rather than tahini. Serve with crostini or use as a sandwich spread that'll put plain mayo to shame.

Danielle Centoni
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

total:
1 hr
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium.

  • Pierce eggplants all over with a knife. Place on the grill rack and roast, turning about every 5 minutes, until charred on all sides and completely soft and tender, 20 to 25 minutes total. (Alternatively, char the eggplants directly over a gas flame, turning every 5 minutes, then roast in a 425 degrees F oven until completely soft, 10 to 20 minutes.) Let cool.

  • Cut the eggplants in half and scoop out the flesh; finely chop with a knife or pulse in a food processor until almost smooth. Transfer the eggplant to a bowl and combine with lemon juice, mint, shallot, thyme, oregano, 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, salt and pepper.

  • Transfer to a serving bowl and swirl the top with the back of a spoon. Drizzle with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and sprinkle with more mint, thyme and/or oregano.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Equipment:

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 3g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 168IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 16.4mcg; calcium 14.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.5mg; potassium 133.7mg; sodium 350.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
