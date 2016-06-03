Grilled Eggplant Dip
This grilled eggplant dip recipe is a lighter take on baba ganoush, with the smoky eggplant brightened by herbs and lemon juice rather than tahini. Serve with crostini or use as a sandwich spread that'll put plain mayo to shame.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Equipment:
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 3g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 168IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 16.4mcg; calcium 14.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.5mg; potassium 133.7mg; sodium 350.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat