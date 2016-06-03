Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa

Grilling fresh peaches for this healthy salsa recipe is key to achieving a mellow caramelized flavor. This fruit salsa is brilliant spooned over grilled chicken, but just as delicious served alongside a basket of tortilla chips.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium.

    Advertisement

  • Brush peach halves and onion slices with oil. Grill, turning once, until the peaches are marked and starting to soften, 6 to 7 minutes, and the onions are marked and tender, 10 to 11 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Chop the peaches and onions; transfer to a bowl. Stir in jalapeno, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice and salt. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 297.1IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 7.9mcg; calcium 10.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.5mg; potassium 184.4mg; sodium 98mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022