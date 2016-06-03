Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa
Grilling fresh peaches for this healthy salsa recipe is key to achieving a mellow caramelized flavor. This fruit salsa is brilliant spooned over grilled chicken, but just as delicious served alongside a basket of tortilla chips.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 297.1IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 7.9mcg; calcium 10.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.5mg; potassium 184.4mg; sodium 98mg.