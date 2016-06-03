What Type of Juicer Should I Use?

There are two main categories of juicers: high-speed and low-speed. High-speed centrifugal juicers process fruits and vegetables at a higher speed through contact with a spinning shredder against a mesh filter. Low-speed masticating juicers process fruits and vegetables at a lower speed, producing less heat and noise and extracting more juice than high-speed juicers. Both categories of juicers work well for this recipe. Learn more about the different types of juicers and tips on how to start juicing.

How to Make Juice with a Blender

No juicer? No problem. You can make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.

1. Coarsely chop all of the ingredients. Place the romaine, chives and tomatoes in the blender and process until liquefied. Add the remaining ingredients; blend until liquefied.

2. Cut two 24-inch-long pieces of cheesecloth. Completely unfold each piece and then stack the pieces on top of each other. Fold the double stack in half so you have a 4-layer stack of cloth.

3. Line a large bowl with the cheesecloth and pour the contents of the blender into the center. Gather the edges of the cloth together in one hand and use the other hand to twist and squeeze the bundle to extract all the juice from the pulp. Wear a pair of rubber gloves if you don't want the juice to stain your hands.