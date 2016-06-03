Ginger-Beet Juice

In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013; updated August 2022

Ingredients

Directions

  • Working in this order, process orange, kale, apple, carrot, beet and ginger through a juicer according to the manufacturer's directions. (No juicer? See Tip.)

  • Fill 2 glasses with ice, if desired, and pour the juice into the glasses. Serve immediately.

Tips

No juicer? No problem. Try this DIY version of blended and strained juice instead: Coarsely chop all ingredients. First, place the soft and/or juice ingredients in the blender and process until liquefied. Then, add the remaining ingredients; blend until liquefied. Cut two 24-inch-long pieces of cheesecloth. Completely unfold each piece and then stack the pieces on top of each other. Fold the double stack in half so you have a 4-layer stack of cloth. Line a large bowl with the cheesecloth and pour the contents of the blender into the center. Gather the edges of the cloth together in one hand and use the other hand to twist and squeeze the bundle to extract all the juice from the pulp. Wear a pair of rubber gloves if you don't want the juice to stain your hands.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 8 ounces
Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 14g; fat 1g; vitamin a iu 4000IU; vitamin c 23mg; folate 269.7mcg; calcium 115.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 76.4mg; potassium 511mg; sodium 94mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
