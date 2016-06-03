Ginger-Beet Juice

Okay, I did make this once and I knew from the start I didn't want to strain it due to the loss of nutrients and fiber. So I expected it to be a bit "chunky". I had to add almond milk to this because all it made was paste that wasn't drinkable or a "smoothie" in anyway shape or form. Given the other reviews I read on this one, I don't believe for one second that no other liquids were added. So please, by all means, let me know how this recipe even closely resembles the picture or can be called a smoothie. By the way, I tested a second time using both a bullet blender & ninja BL250. Neither could liquify this in any way.