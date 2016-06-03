Buffalo Chicken Casserole

We took the classic flavors of Buffalo wings--hot sauce, blue cheese, carrots and celery--and created a finger-licking-good casserole. Serve this dish during football season to a hungry crowd and it's sure to be a hit. We don't typically recommend ingredients by brand name, but in this case we make an exception for Frank's RedHot Sauce. It has the perfect balance of spice and tang for this casserole. Texas Pete and Crystal hot sauces are suitable alternatives if you can't find Frank's.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Bring a Dutch oven of water to a boil. Cook noodles until barely tender, about 2 minutes less than package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside.

  • Heat oil in the pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, onion and garlic and cook until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink on the outside, 5 to 7 minutes. Whisk cornstarch and milk in a medium bowl; add to the pot along with salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often, until bubbling and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in hot sauce.

  • Spread the noodles in a 9-by-13-inch (or similar 3-quart) baking dish. Top with the chicken mixture; sprinkle with blue cheese.

  • Bake the casserole until it is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: In Step 2, cook the noodles 4 minutes less than package directions. Prepare through Step 4, cover and refrigerate for 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, then bake at 400°F for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 47.2g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 9.3g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 79.4mg; vitamin a iu 4443IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 33.3mcg; calcium 277mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 79.6mg; potassium 619.3mg; sodium 635.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 3 lean meat, 1 fat

