Buffalo Chicken Casserole

I was a little nervous making this with the mixed reviews, but it seemed like the perfect Super Bowl dinner, so I made it, and thought it was really good! I did make a few adjustments based on my own tastes and other comments. First I shredded the carrots as that seemed like a good idea, doubled the hot sauce, and I left out the celery because I don't like it. I also made it vegetarian by using quorn cutlets. I don't care for blue cheese either, so I used a hand blender to cream 1cup of cottage cheese, then mixed it with 1/2 block of cream cheese and added a package of ranch seasoning. I didn't think decreasing the amount of noodles was a great idea, so I layered the dish. I used half of the noodles, half of the cream cheese/ranch mix, half the sauce, the rest of the noodles, the rest of the sauce, then topped it off with dollops of the ranch mix. This ensured that all of the noodles were covered in sauce and that every bite had some of the ranch mix, and it worked very well! Next time I will likely add more hot sauce, and may even replace the celery with jicama for the crunch. I'll also likely put the ranch dollops under the final layer of sauce as it burned a little in the oven. With all of the changes I made, it was only 391 calories per serving. I'll definitely make this again, and continue to tweak it to my liking! Maybe using 1cup of sour cream instead of cream cheese will make it easier to spread it out in layers.