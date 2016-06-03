Sweet Potato Fritters with Smoky Pinto Beans

Looking forward to making and tweaking! These are on my agenda for this week and, based on the reviews, I already have my tweaks in mind. 1) toasted ground cumin and fresh cilantro in the fritters. Roast the poblano first. 2) My favorite eating well recipe is the chipotle cheddar chard and it is AWESOME with anything sweet potato. IT would not only be a great side but would work as a sauce for those who thought it was fry. (personally, I find all fritters dry. It's the nature of a fritter to me) These also look like they could be made Indian with a curry and chutney and served with lentils or garbanzos. I can already tell these will be in regular rotation in many disguises!