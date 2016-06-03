Sweet Potato Fritters with Smoky Pinto Beans

These easy sweet potato fritters have a crispy crust and a tender middle. The beans are flavored with smoked paprika, but sweet or hot would work well too. To give it a Mexican-inspired twist, use chili powder as the spice instead of the paprika.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

45 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Prick sweet potato in several places with a fork. Microwave on High until just cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes. (Alternatively, place in a baking dish and bake at 425F until tender all the way to the center, about 1 hour.) Set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture. Add beans, 1/2 teaspoon paprika and 1/4 teaspoon salt to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Cover and set aside.

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, baking powder, the remaining 3/4 teaspoon paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Peel the sweet potato and mash in a large bowl with a fork. Stir in the reserved onion-pepper mixture, egg and water. Add the cornmeal mixture and stir until just combined.

  • Form the sweet potato mixture into eight 3-inch oval fritters, using a generous 1/4 cup for each. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook 4 fritters until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining fritters and oil.

  • Bake the fritters until puffed and firm to the touch, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve the fritters with the reserved bean mixture and lime wedges, if desired.

Note: Look for smoked paprika in large supermarkets with other spices and at tienda.com.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

2 fritters & 1/2 cup beans
380 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 56.3g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 7.5g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 46.5mg; vitamin a iu 13950.1IU; vitamin c 64.1mg; folate 97.9mcg; calcium 103.2mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 82.6mg; potassium 773.8mg; sodium 746.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
3 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 fat
