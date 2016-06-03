Sesame-Honey Tempeh & Quinoa Bowl

Here we toss tempeh with a honey-sesame sauce and serve it over quinoa and shredded carrots for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Serve with sesame breadsticks.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Quinoa & Carrot Slaw
Sesame-Honey Tempeh

Directions

  • To prepare quinoa: Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add quinoa and return to a boil. Reduce to a low simmer, cover and cook until the water is absorbed, 10 to 14 minutes. Uncover and let stand.

  • To prepare carrot slaw: Meanwhile, combine carrots, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon soy sauce in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • To prepare tempeh: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tempeh and cook, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown, 7 to 9 minutes.

  • Combine honey, 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan and cook, stirring, until the sauce has thickened and coats the tempeh, about 1 minute.

  • Divide the quinoa among 4 bowls and top each with 1/2 cup carrot slaw and 3/4 cup tempeh mixture. Sprinkle with scallions.

Tips

Tip: To toast sesame seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Ingredient Note: Look for tempeh near refrigerated tofu in natural-foods stores and many large supermarkets.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup each quinoa and slaw & 3/4 cup tempeh
Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 52.8g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 17.3g; fat 26.8g; saturated fat 4.5g; vitamin a iu 9100.9IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 105.6mcg; calcium 214.5mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 185.2mg; potassium 899.2mg; sodium 587.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 13g.
2 starch, 1 vegetables, 1 other carbohydrate, 3 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
