Sesame-Honey Tempeh & Quinoa Bowl

A perfect "meatless Monday" lunch! My guy was not thrilled when I told him we should try to go meatless one day/week, but actually really liked this dish. I didn't have tempeh on hand so instead I pressed extra firm tofu inbetween towels (to remove moisture) and crumbled it into the pan. I prefer tempeh since it is less processed, though more calories than tofu, but the tofu substitute worked really well. I'm going to reduce the honey next time, as another comment suggests, because I found it to be a little too sweet (strange since I have a sweet tooth). I didn't try it warm, just chilled, since I made it the night before for lunch. It was perfect like that. Pros: Easy/fast, relatively small ingredients list