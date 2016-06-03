Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce

Intense, earthy and absolutely addictive, New Mexico's cheese enchiladas showcase red chile sauce at its most elemental, thickly blanketing tortillas and melted Cheddar. We've added some extra creaminess and body with locally popular pinto beans, to cut down on the classic's load of saturated fat. Top with shredded lettuce and minced onion.

Cheryl & Bill Jamison
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

20 mins
1 hr
8

Ingredients

Red Chile Sauce
Enchiladas

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup onion; cook, stirring, until it begins to soften, about 1 minute. Stir in garlic and continue cooking until the onion is translucent and soft, about 2 minutes more. Stir in chile powder. Add broth, water, oregano and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until thickened and reduced by about one-third, about 20 minutes. (The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon lightly.)

  • To prepare enchiladas: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 7-by-11-inch (or similar-size 2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine beans and yogurt in a small bowl.

  • Spread about 1/4 cup of the sauce in the baking dish. Arrange 4 tortillas in the dish, overlapping them to cover the bottom. Top with half the bean mixture, using the back of a spoon to spread it thin. Scatter 2/3 cup cheese and 2 tablespoons onion on top of the beans. Top with one-third of the remaining sauce, 4 tortillas, the remaining bean mixture, 2/3 cup cheese and the remaining

  • 2 tablespoons onion. Spread half of the remaining sauce on top and cover with the remaining 4 tortillas. Top with the remaining sauce and the remaining 2/3 cup cheese.

  • Bake the enchiladas until hot and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with additional minced onion, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 29.9g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 2.1g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 29mg; vitamin a iu 2709.3IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; folate 42.5mcg; calcium 249.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 299.9mg; sodium 650.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 1/2 starch, 2 medium-fat meat
