Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce

The best enchilada ever This was so good I will make this again and again and try some variations on the bean yogurt mixture such as using chicken, beef or lamb. My sister lives near this town in New Mexico so I had her send me some authentic Chimayo chile powder and it is also available on line. This chile imparts an earthiness and I would say bitterness to the dish that is strangely addictive. I may add some honey to the sauce and try that to help with spiciness that my wife found too much for her taste. Pros: very easy to make Cons: none but depending on the chile powder, may be too spicy for some